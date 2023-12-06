Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver accused in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old earlier this year has been charged with negligent homicide and other offenses.

Mitchel Miyashiro, 45, was also charged with driving without a license and other traffic offenses.

He’s accused of striking Sara Yara, 16, in a marked crosswalk on Feb. 15 and then fleeing.

The state wanted to upgrade the severity of the charges against Miyashiro due to his lengthy record of traffic offenses.

In the last five years, court records show, he was stopped 12 times for allegedly driving without a license. He was convicted six times for the offense, but was never sentenced to time in jail.

Miyashiro was charged Tuesday by information charging, a process in which a prosecutor presents written information to a judge who then decides if the charges are warranted.

“We would like to thank Sara Yara’s family and the broader community for their patience while waiting for these charges,” said city Prosecutor Steve Alm, in a news release.

He continued: “As much as we would like to file charges quickly, it is more important to get the job done right than to get it done fast. Negligent homicide cases require a lot of investigation to be done and forensic evidence to be collected and analyzed.”

If convicted of first-degree negligent homicide, Miyashiro faces up to 20 years behind bars.

His bail is set at $250,000.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.