First Alert Forecast: Sunny and breezy today, but cold front approaching Thursday

Cold front will cut off trade winds and bring showers to Oahu and Kauai
Breezy trade winds through Wednesday with an approaching front on Thursday. Latest swell has peaked and waves on the way down till Friday.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:17 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far north of the state that is moving rapidly eastward will maintain breezy trade winds through Wednesday.

Another cold front will cut off the trade winds starting Thursday and will stall just north of the islands late Friday into Saturday bringing the possibility of shower across Kauai and possibly Oahu during this period.

WAVES: High Surf Advisory remains posted for the north and west facing shores through Wednesday afternoon.

For the long range, guidance shows a medium-period NNW swell arriving Friday night through the weekend from a broad gale passing far north of the area later this week.

Surf heights may reach advisory levels as this swell peaks Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will become rough and choppy through Wednesday due to the strong trades.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

