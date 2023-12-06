First Alert Forecast: Sunny and breezy today, but cold front approaching Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far north of the state that is moving rapidly eastward will maintain breezy trade winds through Wednesday.

Another cold front will cut off the trade winds starting Thursday and will stall just north of the islands late Friday into Saturday bringing the possibility of shower across Kauai and possibly Oahu during this period.

WAVES: High Surf Advisory remains posted for the north and west facing shores through Wednesday afternoon.

For the long range, guidance shows a medium-period NNW swell arriving Friday night through the weekend from a broad gale passing far north of the area later this week.

Surf heights may reach advisory levels as this swell peaks Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will become rough and choppy through Wednesday due to the strong trades.

