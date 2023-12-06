HI Now Daily
Sending holiday cheer through the mail? Here's when to send it by

The suggested deadline for priority mail is December 16th, while procrastinators have until...
The suggested deadline for priority mail is December 16th, while procrastinators have until the 20th for express mail.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holiday rush is in full swing for the U.S. Postal Service and the clock is ticking to make sure your letters and packages arrive by Christmas Day.

The Kaimuki post office is one of many branches to see business pick-up in December.

USPS advises getting your shipments ready as soon as possible. The suggested deadline for priority mail is Dec. 16, while procrastinators have until the 20th for express mail.

“I would say our volume of mail is at least twice to three times more than the average day,” Faye Ono, lead sales service associate at the USPS Kaimuki branch.

“All our equipment gets filled up with parcels and packages. Our envelopes, our cards, people are mailing their Christmas cards. Stamp sales are crazy during this time of the year.”

Customers can also pay for postage and print out labels ahead of time at usps.com.

FedEx recommends shipping no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends Dec. 19 using three-day select

