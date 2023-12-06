HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

No, you can’t send Christmas cards to ‘a recovering soldier’

FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."
FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You might have seen posts on social media saying you can send Christmas cards to “a recovering soldier,” but it turns out those cards will just get returned to you.

Posts making their way around social media during the holiday season claim that you can send cards to “A Recovering American Soldier, c/o Walter Reed Army Medical Center.”

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver any letters, postcards or packages addressed to an unnamed service member, including “a recovering solider.” This policy has been in place since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Military hospitals also do not accept mail to unnamed service members.

If you want to help a military member this holiday season, the American Red Cross offers a Holidays for Heroes program to serve military members, veterans and their families.

You can visit or contact your local American Red Cross office for more information as the program is conducted differently at each office to best serve the military members and veterans in that community.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pipeline strikes again as one of the world’s top surfers is recovering in a hospital after...
Top-ranked pro surfer seriously injured in ‘gnarly’ North Shore wipeout
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
Experts: Alaska buyout of Hawaiian Air was best possible outcome but questions remain
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Iam Tongi announced Friday that he will be joined by a couple of special guests as opening...
Iam Tongi announces special guests for upcoming Blaisdell concert

Latest News

This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions fronting Lanai Lookout, due to rock slide
Kalanianaole Highway reopened following slope stabilization efforts
Writer/producer Norman Lear speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for actress Marla...
Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
In this photo provided by the Soundwatch Boater Education Program, a young humpback whale...
Photographs capture humpback whale’s Seattle visit, breaching in waters in front of Space Needle