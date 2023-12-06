Lawmakers, authorities hold town hall to address spike in violent crimes in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past six months, there’s been at least half a dozen violent incidents in West Oahu.

This includes the shooting of Richianna DeGuzman in June, the stabbing at Makaha Elementary School, and a recent stabbing involving a 16 and 21-year-old at Lahilahi Beach Park.

Due to the spike in these incidents, West Oahu families are meeting with lawmakers and law enforcers Tuesday night in hopes of working together to reduce violent crimes.

Councilwoman Andria Tupola organized the town hall, which is a follow-up to the one they had back in May where families were eager to find solutions to the gambling and gun violence in the community.

She hopes the meetings can increase efforts to get more resources for her district.

The town hall is being held at the Ark of Safety Christian Fellowship Church. It’s in a much bigger space because nearly one hundred people are expected to attend.

For those who would like to watch virtually, click here for the link to the Zoom meeting.

