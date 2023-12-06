HI Now Daily
Hilo police detective charged with perjury, tampering with a government record

Hilo police detective charged with perjury, tampering with a government record after allegedly lying to grand jury in felony meth case
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police officers arrested and charged a Hawaii Island police detective in Hilo for perjury and tampering with a government record Tuesday afternoon.

William Brown, who was off duty at the time of the arrest, was ordered by a judge to be released.

Prosecutors believe Brown lied to a grand jury in a felony meth case this past spring.

The suspect in that case was released from custody.

Brown is now on leave without pay, pending the outcome of his case.

“If proven, these charges represent a significant breach of the public trust,” said Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz.

“The actions described in today’s court filing are not acceptable and are inconsistent with the department’s commitment to conduct business with the highest level of integrity.”

