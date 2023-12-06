HI Now Daily
Hawaii program among 10 recognized nationally for extinction prevention efforts

This comes as the country celebrates 50 years of Endangered Species Act.
By Casey Lund
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAIMANO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is being recognized nationally as the country reflects on 50 years of the federal Endangered Species Act.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Plant Extinction Prevention Program (PEPP) was one of 10 state programs chosen by the National Endangered Species Coalition.

This was based on the discovery of a rare plant, Silene lanceolata, discovered by PEPP technician Susan Deans last year, while rappelling on a remote cliffside.

The program’s target list contains more than 260 rare and endangered Hawaiian plants.

”We have almost half of all endangered plants in the United States. So, the level of rarity in Hawaii is unsurpassed anywhere else in the world,” said Matt Keir the DOFAW lead for the PEPP program, which marks its 20th year of existence this year.

Plants make the list when fewer than 50 individual plants remain in the wild.

”PEPP has been incredibly successful in getting to plants before they go totally extinct. After two decades of work, we have seen about 30 different species go extinct in the wild, but saved through cultivation and that’s been our biggest success,” Keir explained.

Casey Lund reports on the success of the state’s efforts to preserve and protect endangered plant species from Waimano Valley.

