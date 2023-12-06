HI Now Daily
Family takes 5-year-old off life support, says RSV left him brain dead

Doctors say RSV often presents as a cold at first, but parents should keep a sharp eye on their child’s breathing. (WBZ, MOTH FAMILY, CNN)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:22 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYNN, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts family is in mourning after a 5-year-old boy died suddenly from a case of RSV.

Grayson Moth, 5, was as energetic as ever on Thanksgiving, according to his aunt, Sina Oth. That’s how family members say they’ll remember him.

“He was normal, running around like a normal 5-year-old would be, playing, laughing, eating,” Oth said.

But things quickly went downhill, and Grayson’s mom ended up calling an ambulance on Friday, just over a week after Oth last saw her nephew.

“When she got home, she noticed his breathing was a little bit off,” Oth said.

Grayson Moth, 5, died after contracting a case of RSV that left him brain dead, according to his family.(Source: Moth Family, WBZ via CNN)

At the hospital, the 5-year-old’s body started to fail. He was revived multiple times but didn’t improve.

The family got word on Sunday that Grayson was brain dead. They planned to take him off life support Monday night.

“I just don’t understand how it went from a common cold to pneumonia to RSV to death,” Oth said.

Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron says RSV often presents as a cold at first, but parents should keep a sharp eye on their child’s breathing. When RSV turns serious, getting air becomes a struggle.

“A child who is listless, struggling to breath, their respiratory rate is very high. Their chest, abdominal and neck muscles are showing that they are straining to get air. Their nostrils are flaring,” Doron said.

There are preventive treatments for RSV in the works, Doron says, but production is slow for a virus that spreads quickly, leaving families like Grayson’s wondering what they could have done differently. They are also warning others that things can change in a matter of hours, even minutes.

“We made the mistake of not bringing him in sooner. If your child is sick, bring them in,” Oth said.

Respiratory illnesses are currently increasing across the country, which is normal for this time of year, but RSV cases as severe as Grayson’s are rare.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

