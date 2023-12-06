Episode 182: How to love who you are in the ‘era of Barbie’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author Sarah McFarland joins us to talk about her best-selling book “Get Up Girl! Release Your Roar! Empowering Women in the Era of Barbie.”

McFarland explains how she discovered her true potential and offers ways for women to do the same, including how to discover one’s true identity in a world filled with stereotypes, rise from failures and overcome obstacles and set healthy boundaries in professional settings.

