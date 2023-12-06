HI Now Daily
Episode 182: How to love who you are in the ‘era of Barbie’

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author Sarah McFarland joins us to talk about her best-selling book “Get Up Girl! Release Your Roar! Empowering Women in the Era of Barbie.”

McFarland explains how she discovered her true potential and offers ways for women to do the same, including how to discover one’s true identity in a world filled with stereotypes, rise from failures and overcome obstacles and set healthy boundaries in professional settings.

