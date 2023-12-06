HI Now Daily
Elevator repairman critically injured after being pinned under private elevator

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A repairman was critically injured after being pinned under a private elevator inside a Waikele home Tuesday, according to Honolulu Fire Department officials.

Officials say the incident on Nawele Street at about 11 a.m.

Firefighters managed to free the 40-year-old man from under the elevator.

Officials say EMS administered CPR and then rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No word on the circumstances that led to the incident.

This story may be updated.

