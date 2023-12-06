Alaska Airlines explores possibility of returning service to Hawaii’s rural communities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Alaska Airlines buyout of Hawaiian Airlines could potentially restore flights to smaller communities left with fewer options after the pandemic, but it won’t happen anytime soon.

For the last two years, Mokulele Airlines has been the only commercial option for people who live in rural communities like Lanai and Molokai to get to places like Oahu.

Many customers said they are excited about the possibility of another option.

“Because we have only one airline, Molokai, and Lanai doesn’t have any choice,” said one Mokulele customer. “Delays. Cancellations. Planes breaking down.”

The concerns from these Hawaii residents have made their way to the CEO of Alaska Airlines.

“I’ve learned that it is a big deal based on what I’ve heard from other folk,” said Ben Minicucci, the CEO of Alaska Airlines. “I have to learn the limitations of the runway and aircraft that is required, so more to come from Alaska.”

Nothing will change in the 12 to 18 months while the federal government reviews the merger.

Some customers say that despite the frequent delays, Mokulele is doing the best it can, being the only air carrier for communities that include Waimea on Hawaii Island, Hana on East Maui, and Kapalua on West Maui.

Top Mokulele officials are known for giving out their cellphone numbers on social media to personally help people find flights in matters of emergency or immediate need.

In a statement, the company told HNN:

“Mokulele is proud to serve Molokai and Lāna’i. These are tough markets to make work, and 15 other airlines have ceased operations while doing so. We are enhanced interline partners with Alaska Airlines and would welcome the opportunity to expand on that partnership. Our number one priority will always be to deliver the best possible service for our customers, and we are excited for the improvements we have in place for the future.”

Alaska Airlines says it’s not making any promises to bring services to these rural communities; however, it does say it acknowledges and hears the concerns and calls for more options for these areas.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.