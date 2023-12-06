Admitted killer back at state psychiatric facility after serving prison time for escape

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Admitted killer Randall Saito, known for pulling off a dramatic escape from the Hawaii State Hospital, was returned to the facility Tuesday morning.

Saito was transferred by the state Corrections Division from the Halawa Correctional Facility, where he served five years for walking out of the state psychiatric facility in 2017.

That escape drew nationwide attention because Saito was able to simply walk off the grounds, catch a cab, take flights to Maui then California before hospital staff even knew he was gone.

At sentencing, admitted killer says he fled State Hospital to prove he posed no danger

He was arrested in California days later.

“There was such a dereliction of responsibility by the people in charge, but they got complacent,” said Michael Green, Saito’s former attorney.

Saito pleaded guilty to the escape charge and said he felt he had no other option but to flee.

Saito was committed to the state after being acquitted by reason of insanity for a brutal murder at Ala Moana Shopping Center in the 1980s.

A new building for psychiatric patients was unveiled in 2021.

The state said the $160 million facility has more cameras, fewer blind spots, and fewer exit points.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.