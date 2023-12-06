HI Now Daily
7 people displaced after building fire in Ewa Beach

File image.
File image.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Cross is helping seven people displaced by a fire in Ewa Beach Tuesday night, according to Honolulu Fire Department officials.

Honolulu fire officials arrived at the two-story residential building at Papapuhi Place around 5:30 p.m.

HFD officials were able to put the fire out in less than half an hour.

Occupants reported that the home’s smoke detectors alerted them of the fire and initiated their immediate evacuation to safety.

No word yet on the cause or a damage estimate yet.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the fire’s origin and cause and to provide damage estimates.

This story may be updated.

