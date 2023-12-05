Search underway for suspect accused of cutting man’s neck outside Kona Aquatic Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating an attempted robbery and assault in the Kona Aquatic Center parking lot on Sunday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m.

Police said a suspect held up a 70-year-old man at knifepoint, demanding his wallet. When he refused, the suspect struck the victim on the head and cut his neck with the knife.

The victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Hawaiian man, around 35 years old. He’s about 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-8-inches and around 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and knee-length shorts.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

