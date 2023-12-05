HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Search underway for suspect accused of cutting man’s neck outside Kona Aquatic Center

Hawaii Police Department
Hawaii Police Department(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating an attempted robbery and assault in the Kona Aquatic Center parking lot on Sunday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m.

Police said a suspect held up a 70-year-old man at knifepoint, demanding his wallet. When he refused, the suspect struck the victim on the head and cut his neck with the knife.

The victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Hawaiian man, around 35 years old. He’s about 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-8-inches and around 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and knee-length shorts.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay
Hawaiian Air announces hundreds of new layoffs as pandemic outlook worsens
Loyalty benefits, routes: Here’s what we know about the Hawaiian Air merger so far
4.5-magnitude rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat
5.1-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
As a result of the collision, officials said the man was thrown from his motorcycle.
HPD: 29-year-old motorcyclist who died in Hawaii Kai crash was not wearing helmet

Latest News

Gov. Josh Green is delivering an address Friday afternoon as Hawaii marks one month since the...
WATCH: Governor delivers address to mark first year in office
The Kalihi native’s videos have earned him nearly 63,000 Instagram followers and 55,000 on...
Slow Your Scroll Podcast - Episode 1: Kulani Watson
A small single-engine plane made a hard landing in a Kapolei Kai construction site on Monday...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 5, 2023)
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds and huge surf picking up today
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, December 5, 2023