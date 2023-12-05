HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Prosecutors push back against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena Trump documents in gun case

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. House Republicans issued subpoenas Wednesday to members of President Joe Biden's family, taking their most aggressive step yet in an impeachment inquiry bitterly opposed by Democrats that is testing the reach of congressional oversight powers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors pushed back Monday against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena documents from Donald Trump and former Justice Department officials in the firearms case filed against the president’s son.

They argued that Hunter Biden doesn’t have enough evidence to support his claims of potential political interference in the criminal investigation against him and urged a judge to reject the subpoena requests.

“His allegations and subpoena requests focus on likely inadmissible, far-reaching, and non-specific categories of documents concerning the actions and motives of individuals who did not make the relevant prosecutorial decision in his case,” prosecutor Leo Wise wrote in court documents.

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and a gun purchase began in 2018, while Trump, a Republican, was still president. But charges weren’t brought until this year, while his father was president, something Wise called an “inconvenient truth” that undercuts the defense’s argument.

The subpoena request is before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys have alleged there were “certain instances that appear to suggest incessant, improper, and partisan pressure applied” by Trump to his then-Attorney General William Barr and two top deputies, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue. They cited public comments made by Trump, information from the House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and details from a book by Barr.

The charges against Hunter Biden allege he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018. He has pleaded not guilty, and the case is on a track toward a possible trial in 2024 while his father, a Democrat who defeated Trump in 2020, is campaigning for reelection.

The long-running case had appeared to be headed for a plea deal this summer, but the agreement on tax and gun charges broke down after Noreika, a Trump nominee, raised questions about it during a plea hearing. No new tax charges have yet been filed, but the special counsel overseeing the case has indicated they are possible in California, where Hunter Biden lives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay
Hawaiian Air announces hundreds of new layoffs as pandemic outlook worsens
Loyalty benefits, routes: Here’s what we know about the Hawaiian Air merger so far
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
‘A change in our Hawaii fabric’: Lawmakers, employees react to Hawaiian Air acquisition
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights were delayed and passengers stranded earlier this year due...
Analyst: Hawaiian Air acquisition comes after rocky period for company

Latest News

Customers aren't going to see any immediate impacts, officials said.
Midday Newscast: Hawaiian Air acquisition to take 12-18 months
Pearl Harbor survivor "Ike" Schab is back in Honolulu.
103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor Ike Schab is back in Honolulu
It was all smiles at the Alaska Airlines ticket counter at the Kahului Airport Monday morning.
Mixed reactions from passengers and employees regarding Hawaiian Airlines merger
A small single-engine plane made a hard landing in a Kapolei Kai construction site on Monday...
77-year-old man injured after single-engine plane makes hard landing in West Oahu
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
COVID hazard pay for HPD officers deemed warranted, but details remain unclear