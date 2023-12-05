Passengers, employees anxious over Alaska-Hawaiian merger

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shock and confusion continues across the islands after Alaska Airlines announced its $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines.

Reactions among passengers and employees at the Kahului Airport were mixed on Monday.

It was all smiles at the Alaska Airlines ticket counter. Employees said they are looking forward to traveling inter-island at a discounted rate.

However, customers weren’t as optimistic.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen. I’ve always liked Hawaiian Airlines, so I hope that doesn’t change anything,” said Lahaina resident Chris Berardino.

“It’s the last local airlines,” said Kihei resident Frank Barbosa Jr. “I love it. We fly on it. Hopefully it sticks around.”

Whether they like it or not, many still have a lot of questions about how exactly the two airlines will combine.

Common questions include benefits and branding.

Alaska Air officials promised to keep Hawaiian Air’s distinctive branding.

Passengers are hopeful, yet skeptical.

“I love the service, just the Hawaiian feel of Hawaiian Airlines,” Berardino said. “So, I’m hoping it’ll stay more Hawaiian than Alaska.”

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines both said the combined company will benefit customers by offering a greater choice of destinations, and other benefits.

Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said they foresee growth and opportunity for customers and employees.

“We still got miles out there. So hopefully we can use the miles, transfer … as a benefit to keep traveling,” Barbosa said.

Details aren’t clear, but Ingram said there will be a shared program with “enhanced benefits.”

