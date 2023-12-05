HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Passengers, employees anxious over Alaska-Hawaiian merger

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines(Courtesy Alaska/Hawaiian Airlines)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shock and confusion continues across the islands after Alaska Airlines announced its $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines.

Reactions among passengers and employees at the Kahului Airport were mixed on Monday.

It was all smiles at the Alaska Airlines ticket counter. Employees said they are looking forward to traveling inter-island at a discounted rate.

However, customers weren’t as optimistic.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen. I’ve always liked Hawaiian Airlines, so I hope that doesn’t change anything,” said Lahaina resident Chris Berardino.

“It’s the last local airlines,” said Kihei resident Frank Barbosa Jr. “I love it. We fly on it. Hopefully it sticks around.”

Whether they like it or not, many still have a lot of questions about how exactly the two airlines will combine.

Common questions include benefits and branding.

Alaska Air officials promised to keep Hawaiian Air’s distinctive branding.

Passengers are hopeful, yet skeptical.

“I love the service, just the Hawaiian feel of Hawaiian Airlines,” Berardino said. “So, I’m hoping it’ll stay more Hawaiian than Alaska.”

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines both said the combined company will benefit customers by offering a greater choice of destinations, and other benefits.

Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said they foresee growth and opportunity for customers and employees.

“We still got miles out there. So hopefully we can use the miles, transfer … as a benefit to keep traveling,” Barbosa said.

Details aren’t clear, but Ingram said there will be a shared program with “enhanced benefits.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay
Hawaiian Air announces hundreds of new layoffs as pandemic outlook worsens
Loyalty benefits, routes: Here’s what we know about the Hawaiian Air merger so far
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
‘A change in our Hawaii fabric’: Lawmakers, employees react to Hawaiian Air acquisition
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights were delayed and passengers stranded earlier this year due...
Analyst: Hawaiian Air acquisition comes after rocky period for company

Latest News

Customers aren't going to see any immediate impacts, officials said.
Midday Newscast: Hawaiian Air acquisition to take 12-18 months
Pearl Harbor survivor "Ike" Schab is back in Honolulu.
103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor Ike Schab is back in Honolulu
It was all smiles at the Alaska Airlines ticket counter at the Kahului Airport Monday morning.
Mixed reactions from passengers and employees regarding Hawaiian Airlines merger
A small single-engine plane made a hard landing in a Kapolei Kai construction site on Monday...
77-year-old man injured after single-engine plane makes hard landing in West Oahu
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
COVID hazard pay for HPD officers deemed warranted, but details remain unclear