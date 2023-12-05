‘NCIS: Hawaii’ production resumes, marking big moment for film industry after strikes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming for the third season of the CBS crime drama “NCIS: Hawaii” kicked off Monday, marking a significant moment for Hawaii’s film industry after the Hollywood’s strikes that put productions on hold for months.

“It’s good to be back at work, it’s good to get everyone on the crew and all the tertiary businesses outside of acting to get back to work and everybody have a savings at least,” said Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik.

Production began immediately after the show’s cast and crew gathered for a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony.

Among those in attendance were Vanessa Lachey, who plays Special Agent Jane Tennant. And a special guest this season: LL Cool J, who is slated to reprise his role as Sam Hanna from “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also attended the blessing ceremony.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be here, but I’m ecstatic for all these wildly crazy, creative people to get back to work because they’re very talented,” Blangiardi said. “It’s a great show for Hawaii.”

Mark your calendars: Season 3 is set to return on Feb. 12 on KGMB.

