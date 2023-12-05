HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By TMX staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s is launching a new spin-off restaurant in Illinois named after a little-known McDonald’s character.

CosMc’s is launching in Bolingbrook and is named after a character that’s an alien.

The restaurant’s menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.

Photos of the drive-thru menu show several drink categories like iced teas and lemonades, cold brews and coffees, slushes and Frappes, as well as hot chocolates.

The menu shows food items like all-day breakfast sandwiches and snacks like soft pretzel bites and cookies.

The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of...
The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

McDonald’s CEO briefly spoke about the concept in an earnings call over the summer.

In the call, he said the restaurant is “a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality.”

Further details about CosMc’s are expected during the company’s investor day conference later this week.

McDonald’s also said it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay
Hawaiian Air announces hundreds of new layoffs as pandemic outlook worsens
Loyalty benefits, routes: Here’s what we know about the Hawaiian Air merger so far
4.5-magnitude rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat
5.1-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
As a result of the collision, officials said the man was thrown from his motorcycle.
HPD: 29-year-old motorcyclist who died in Hawaii Kai crash was not wearing helmet

Latest News

Gov. Josh Green marked a year in office Tuesday with a live address touching on his key...
In address on first year in office, Green touches on priorities and pledges ongoing aid to West Maui
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
Gov. Josh Green is delivering an address Friday afternoon as Hawaii marks one month since the...
In address on first year in office, Green pledges ongoing aid to West Maui
FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,...
How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for