HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kiss perform last live concert in NYC before making bizarre announcement on band’s future

Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.
Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.(CNN, Pophouse Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The end of one era in music history seems to be coming as a new one begins with the use of breakthrough technology.

The legendary rock band Kiss took the stage last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City for what is expected to be the group’s last live performance.

However, Kiss is hoping to live on well beyond its physical presence on stage.

At the end of Saturday’s show, the group’s new digital avatars performed “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.”

Kiss joined forces with Pophouse Entertainment Group, based in Sweden, to make this happen.

Producer George Lucas’ visual effects company helped produce the Kiss avatars.

The group has not yet announced its future plans or when the avatars will hit the stage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay
Hawaiian Air announces hundreds of new layoffs as pandemic outlook worsens
Loyalty benefits, routes: Here’s what we know about the Hawaiian Air merger so far
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
‘A change in our Hawaii fabric’: Lawmakers, employees react to Hawaiian Air acquisition
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights were delayed and passengers stranded earlier this year due...
Analyst: Hawaiian Air acquisition comes after rocky period for company

Latest News

Customers aren't going to see any immediate impacts, officials said.
Midday Newscast: Hawaiian Air acquisition to take 12-18 months
A small single-engine plane made a hard landing in a Kapolei Kai construction site on Monday...
77-year-old man injured after single-engine plane makes hard landing in West Oahu
Alaska Airlines announced Sunday that it will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion.
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
End of local ownership for Hawaiian Airlines sends shock waves across state, but some see $2B...
End of local ownership for Hawaiian Airlines sends shock waves across state
Kauai also had a big bash of its own.
Hundreds celebrate kickoff to holidays at Honolulu City Lights festivities