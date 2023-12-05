HI Now Daily
Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions fronting Lanai Lookout, due to rock slide

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rockslide has shut down Kalanianaole Highway in both directions fronting Lanai Lookout Monday evening.

The state Department of Transportation sent an alert at 6:10 p.m. alerting motorists of the closure.

No word on how long the highway will be closed or what current detours are in place.

This is an ongoing story.

