Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions fronting Lanai Lookout, due to rock slide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rockslide has shut down Kalanianaole Highway in both directions fronting Lanai Lookout Monday evening.

The state Department of Transportation sent an alert at 6:10 p.m. alerting motorists of the closure.

No word on how long the highway will be closed or what current detours are in place.

This is an ongoing story.

