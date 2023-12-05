Iam Tongi’s announces special guests for upcoming Blaisdell concert

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iam Tongi announced Friday that he will be joined by a couple of special guests as opening acts for his upcoming Blaisdell concert.

The American Idol Season 21 winner will be joined by a fellow American Idol contestant, Megan Danielle.

“I have a very special announcement to make ... I have a very special guest joining me, Megan Danielle, who I met on American Idol, and other very special guests.”

Megan Danielle will open for Tongi at his Dec. 9 concert at the newly renovated Blaisdell Arena.

We’re told they’ll even perform some duets at the show.

Kolohe Kai, whose song Tongi borrowed on his way to winning the reality show, will also perform at the concert.

Tickets are on sale here.

