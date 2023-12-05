HFD: Cause of high-rise apartment building fire near Ala Moana Center remains undetermined

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cause of the high-rise apartment building fire that occurred last Thursday near Ala Moana Center remains undetermined, the Honolulu Fire Department said on Tuesday.

Officials say their conclusion is due to “insufficient witness information” and “lack of conclusive evidence.”

Flames erupted from the 19-story apartment building, sending thick smoke billowing into the air.

The fire call came in just before 9 a.m. at the Woodrose Condominium building at 780 Amana Street and Kanunu Street.

Two units were damaged in the blaze. Damage estimates came out to approximately $425,000 in property and $26,000 to the contents.

An elderly man suffered a laceration while evacuating the building.

Three people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

