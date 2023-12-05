HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

George Santos is offering personalized videos for $200

Expelled congressman George Santos hasn't wasted any time working to monetize his situation. (CNN, POOL, CAMEO, GEORGE SANTOS, HOUSE TV, X, MRSANTOSNY, NBC SATU
By The Associated Press and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — George Santos already has a new gig.

The former congressman, fresh off his historic expulsion last week, has created a Cameo account where the public can pay for a personalized video message.

Screenshots of his account — with the bio “Former congressional ‘Icon’!” — started to spread online Monday morning. By the afternoon, users, including several lawmakers, were posting clips of Santos offering advice, blowing kisses and making cracks about Botox.

“Screw the haters. The haters are going to hate,” he said in one of the videos shared by Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt. “Look, they can boot me out of Congress but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done.”

The price for a personalized video from Santos started at $75 and by Monday evening went as high as $200. He is also selling text messages for $10.

Santos did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment on Monday, but added a link to the Cameo account on his personal account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last week, Santos was expelled from the House following a scandal-plagued tenure in Congress and a looming criminal trial. He is only the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues.

Days later, he appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as he told another Cameo user: “You know, Botox keeps you young, fillers keep you plump.”

The videos mark the latest bizarre turn for Santos, a once up-and-coming Republican who flipped a district in New York but whose life story began to immediately unravel as he entered the spotlight.

Reports detailed that he lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, among other things.

Then came a sprawling federal indictment in which he is accused of stealing the identities of donors and using their credit cards to make tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges, and wiring some of the money to his personal bank account.

Santos has pleaded not guilty and has a trial scheduled for next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay
Hawaiian Air announces hundreds of new layoffs as pandemic outlook worsens
Loyalty benefits, routes: Here’s what we know about the Hawaiian Air merger so far
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
‘A change in our Hawaii fabric’: Lawmakers, employees react to Hawaiian Air acquisition
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights were delayed and passengers stranded earlier this year due...
Analyst: Hawaiian Air acquisition comes after rocky period for company

Latest News

Pearl Harbor survivor "Ike" Schab is back in Honolulu.
103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor Ike Schab is back in Honolulu
Customers aren't going to see any immediate impacts, officials said.
Midday Newscast: Hawaiian Air acquisition to take 12-18 months
It was all smiles at the Alaska Airlines ticket counter at the Kahului Airport Monday morning.
Mixed reactions from passengers and employees regarding Hawaiian Airlines merger
A small single-engine plane made a hard landing in a Kapolei Kai construction site on Monday...
77-year-old man injured after single-engine plane makes hard landing in West Oahu
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
COVID hazard pay for HPD officers deemed warranted, but details remain unclear