HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds and huge surf pick up today

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds and huge surf pick up today
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds and huge surf pick up today(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system, northwest of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through Wednesday. A weak and shallow cold front will approach the islands from the northwest on Thursday, it will produce light southeasterly winds across the region into Friday. The frontal shower band will stall out over the western islands from Friday through Saturday, diminishing by Sunday. Another weak cold front approaches the islands from the northwest early next week.

Surf on north and west shores will peak Tuesday near/around warning levels, then lower to advisory levels Tuesday night through Wednesday. A medium-period north-northwest swell arrives Friday night through the weekend with surf heights near advisory levels for north and west facing shores as this swell peaks Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will become rough and choppy Tuesday through Wednesday as the local trades ramp up.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay
Hawaiian Air announces hundreds of new layoffs as pandemic outlook worsens
Loyalty benefits, routes: Here’s what we know about the Hawaiian Air merger so far
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
As a result of the collision, officials said the man was thrown from his motorcycle.
HPD: 29-year-old motorcyclist who died in Hawaii Kai crash was not wearing helmet
4.5-magnitude rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat
5.1-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds will continue into Tuesday along with big surf in the Country
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds and huge surf on the way
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds and huge surf on the way
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions moving in, breezy winds due on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: High surf advisory in effect, reinforcing swell moving in by Monday
Forecasters say it won't take much rain to trigger flooding.
Heavy rains subside, but flood threat continues into weekend