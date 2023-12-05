First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds and huge surf pick up today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system, northwest of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through Wednesday. A weak and shallow cold front will approach the islands from the northwest on Thursday, it will produce light southeasterly winds across the region into Friday. The frontal shower band will stall out over the western islands from Friday through Saturday, diminishing by Sunday. Another weak cold front approaches the islands from the northwest early next week.

Surf on north and west shores will peak Tuesday near/around warning levels, then lower to advisory levels Tuesday night through Wednesday. A medium-period north-northwest swell arrives Friday night through the weekend with surf heights near advisory levels for north and west facing shores as this swell peaks Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will become rough and choppy Tuesday through Wednesday as the local trades ramp up.

