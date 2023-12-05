DLNR footage reveals damage to Kaneohe Bay reef after military plane incident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video from DLNR Monday shows how the reef in Kaneohe Bay has been damaged after a military plane overshot the runway and ended up in Kaneohe Bay.

Early Saturday morning, crews spent 13 hours moving the aircraft using inflatable “salvage roller bags.”

In the DLNR footage, the tops of some corals were knocked off.

Some corals were scraped, and others were pulverized, but overall, the damaged area is smaller than the plane’s footprint.

Biologists performed their second site survey Monday and planned to start restoration efforts.

“Today, within the internal boom, we will be overturning corals that were knocked upside down with the impact, and hopefully, that should give them a better chance for survival. And it just depends on our findings as to further action,” DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources Biologist Kim Fuller said.

Military officials say no contaminants spilled into Kaneohe Bay.

“I’m incredibly pleased with what has been accomplished. But more importantly, the way in which it was accomplished,” Marine Corps Base Commanding Officer Jeremy Beaven said.

“As I said last week, on several occasions, my expectations since the very beginning of this incident was that anything that we did was going to be thoughtful, it was going to be measured. And we were going to have robust conversation about what we’re going to do with an eye toward both safety but also with toward the environment.”

Crews will assess the reef again on Tuesday.

The state says it’s “unlikely” it’ll fine the military.

