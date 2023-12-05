HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DLNR footage reveals damage to Kaneohe Bay reef after military plane incident

In the DLNR footage, the tops of some corals were knocked off.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:12 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video from DLNR Monday shows how the reef in Kaneohe Bay has been damaged after a military plane overshot the runway and ended up in Kaneohe Bay.

Early Saturday morning, crews spent 13 hours moving the aircraft using inflatable “salvage roller bags.”

In the DLNR footage, the tops of some corals were knocked off.

Some corals were scraped, and others were pulverized, but overall, the damaged area is smaller than the plane’s footprint.

Biologists performed their second site survey Monday and planned to start restoration efforts.

“Today, within the internal boom, we will be overturning corals that were knocked upside down with the impact, and hopefully, that should give them a better chance for survival. And it just depends on our findings as to further action,” DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources Biologist Kim Fuller said.

Military officials say no contaminants spilled into Kaneohe Bay.

“I’m incredibly pleased with what has been accomplished. But more importantly, the way in which it was accomplished,” Marine Corps Base Commanding Officer Jeremy Beaven said.

“As I said last week, on several occasions, my expectations since the very beginning of this incident was that anything that we did was going to be thoughtful, it was going to be measured. And we were going to have robust conversation about what we’re going to do with an eye toward both safety but also with toward the environment.”

Crews will assess the reef again on Tuesday.

The state says it’s “unlikely” it’ll fine the military.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay
Hawaiian Air announces hundreds of new layoffs as pandemic outlook worsens
Loyalty benefits, routes: Here’s what we know about the Hawaiian Air merger so far
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
‘A change in our Hawaii fabric’: Lawmakers, employees react to Hawaiian Air acquisition
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights were delayed and passengers stranded earlier this year due...
Analyst: Hawaiian Air acquisition comes after rocky period for company

Latest News

As the four-month anniversary of the Maui wildfires disaster approaches, extensive recovery...
With key deadline approaching, FEMA seeks long-term housing for Maui evacuees
Iam Tongi announced Friday that he will be joined by a couple of special guests as opening...
Iam Tongi announces special guests for upcoming Blaisdell concert
4.5-magnitude rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat
5.1-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Passengers, employees anxious over Alaska-Hawaiian merger