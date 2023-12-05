Data: Assaults, other aggressive behaviors reported almost daily on Hawaii State Hospital campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Violent incidents are being reported almost every day on the Hawaii State Hospital grounds in Kaneohe, HNN Investigates has learned.

The alarming trend at the forensic psychiatric facility is emerging in the wake of an employee’s fatal stabbing on the campus last month. Suspect Tommy Carvalho remains behind bars on murder charges. The 25-year-old is accused of killing a nurse at a group home on the hospital’s campus.

While officials say it’s the first murder to ever happen on the grounds of state facility, data obtained through public records requests show there have been nearly 1,500 reported incidents of assaults or other aggressive behavior on the campus over the last five years.

On Nov. 13, officers responded to the state-operated Specialized Residential Program located on the Hawaii State Hospital campus after nurse Justin Bautista was stabbed to death on the job.

A photograph obtained by HNN Investigates shows the attack happened near a desk in what appears to be an office inside the psychiatric group home.

Carvalho, the suspect, was a resident at the facility with a documented history of violence. Officials say the 25-year-old was placed at the home after the court deemed him well enough to be released from the State Hospital.

Hawaii State Hospital Administrator Dr. Kenneth Luke says the entire mental health community is mourning Bautista’s loss.

“We’re experiencing deep grief, profound sadness over the loss of one of our own team,” Luke said. “So much of my aloha and condolences go out to his family.”

HNN Investigates wanted to know how often violent incidents are being reported on the grounds of the Hawaii State Hospital. Through public records requests, we obtained data on all assaults and aggressive encounters that have occurred over the past five years.

HNN confirmed last month’s killing was the first fatal attack ever to happen on the grounds of the psychiatric complex and the only aggressive incident recorded at the specialized residential program since at least 2019. However, data shows violence is common inside the hospital.

Records show that over the past five years there have been 809 incidents where a staff member had an aggressive encounter with a patient. That’s about one every three days.

“It could be something as simple as an aggressive bump. It could be spitting on somebody. But it could also be punching someone in the face or hitting them about the head with closed fists,” Luke said.

Patient on patient violence is lower, but not by much.

Since 2019, the hospital recorded 648 incidents.

When HNN asked Luke if those numbers were satisfactory he responded, “No. Even one aggressive episode is too much.”

Luke says staff members are “significantly injured” to the point where they can’t continue their shift in about 40% of the aggressive incidents.

He admits some of the attacks are intentional, but says the majority stem from the patient’s illness.

Luke believes much of the problem is due to the fact there are too many patients and not enough staff. The facility has had to obtain a temporary license to allow it to operate over capacity. As of Thursday, there were an extra 17 patients in what should be a 300-bed facility.

Meanwhile, the hospital is 20% understaffed.

Luke says psychiatric technicians followed by licensed nursing staff are at the highest risk of getting assaulted on the job because they’re always around the patients.

When asked if it’s hard to get people to fill the hospital’s current vacancies, Luke responded, “it takes a special kind of person to do this work.”

Although violence towards staff at Hawaii State Hospital is common, the rate at which it’s happening is lower than average when compared to other states in the western region.

Since last month’s murder inside the psychiatric group home, officials say they’ve beefed up security at across the entire campus.

Officials said guards have also increased their presence Inside the hospital and more scrutiny is being placed on security screenings.

Additionally, the hospital’s policies and procedures remain under review.

Over at the state-operated Specialized Residential Program, the number of residents has been reduced from 22 to 16 so there’s one staff member for every three patients.

Officials are also considering installing surveillance cameras and providing staff with panic buttons. In the wake of Bautista’s fatal stabbing, residents who leave the property are now subject to mandatory patdowns and drug testing.

“Safety is never something that has an endpoint. It’s continuous,” Luke said.

“Anytime we believe there’s a safety enhancement that can be made whether we identify it next week or next year, we will do it.”

HNN Investigates asked Luke if any staff had resigned since the homicide due to safety concerns. He said not to his knowledge but added several staff members have taken personal leave.

