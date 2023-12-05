HI Now Daily
WATCH: Governor delivers address to mark first year in office

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green marked a year in office Tuesday with a live address touching on his key accomplishments and ongoing priorities, and pledging to care for the families left homeless by the Maui wildfires in the months and years ahead.

“The past twelve months — and especially the last four — have been full of difficult challenges, devastating loss, and unimaginable heartbreak for us in Hawaii,” Green said, in the address. “But it has also been a time when we have seen the best in each other on full display — the aloha, sacrifice, and unwavering support we have for every member of our ohana.”

He added that what he saw during his first year in office “inspired me.”

Green continued: “Even in our most difficult and trying times, I saw our communities rally in support of each another, rather than turning on each other — again and again reaching out and asking, ‘What can we do to help?” and “How can we give to those who are suffering?’”

WATCH THE FULL ADDRESS HERE:

The address comes as the state continues to respond to the Lahaina disaster, the deadliest US wildfire in a century. The flames razed the town and left more than 7,500 homeless.

During the address, the governor discussed ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in addition to other priorities, including a focus on housing and homelessness and the response to Red Hill.

This story will be updated.

