Bring joy to wildfire survivors at Salvation Army’s ‘Magical Maui Christmas’ event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is calling for the community’s support as they prepare for their “Magical Maui Christmas” event, which is designed to bring joy to survivors who had lost everything in the Aug. 8 fires.

Organizers say approximately 300 volunteers are needed to make the heartwarming event a success. Volunteers must be 16 years and older.

The event aims to uplift and bring holiday joy to over 2,000 wildfire survivors by providing them with a memorable Christmas experience.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to serve as holiday elves, guiding families through the event, or assisting at distribution stations, including the toy factory, Santa’s photo station, and the Christmas decoration distribution stations. They can sign up for specific shifts or dedicate the entire day to spreading holiday cheer.

Impacted families and their keiki can anticipate being filled with holiday surprises and goodwill.

All registered families will receive a Magical Maui Christmas artificial tree, ornaments, lights, stockings, holiday decorations along with an array of gifts and toys for children up to 15 years old.

The Christmas event is set for Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Queen Kaahumanu Center.

Individuals or companies interested in volunteering can sign up by clicking here.

