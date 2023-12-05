HI Now Daily
Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ hits No. 1 on Billboard chart, 65 years after release

Brenda Lee performs at the "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" concert at the Country Music...
Brenda Lee performs at the "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Dec. 9, 2015 in Nashville.(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) – One of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time has made Billboard chart history.

Brenda Lee’s holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time –65 years after its release.

The song was originally recorded and released in 1958. It first hit the Billboard Hot 100 in December of 1960 when it debuted at No. 64. It peaked at No. 14 two weeks after its debut.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” hit its previous all-time high on the chart in the No. 2 spot in December of 2019 and again last year.

The song breaks the record for longest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, it surpasses the 25-year gap between the release of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994 and its rise to No. 1 in 2019.

Lee is set to perform “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” on NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry,” airing Dec. 7. The song also finally got a proper music video this year.

Lee also has joined TikTok, sharing videos about the hit song and her career with a new, young audience.

