HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

77-year-old man injured after single-engine plane makes hard landing in West Oahu

A small single-engine plane made a hard landing in Kapolei Kai on Monday afternoon, leaving a...
A small single-engine plane made a hard landing in Kapolei Kai on Monday afternoon, leaving a 77-year-old man seriously injured.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small single-engine plane made a hard landing in Kapolei Kai on Monday afternoon, leaving a 77-year-old man seriously injured.

Honolulu EMS responded to the scene near Kalaeloa Airport about 12:45 p.m.

The aircraft, with tail number N691YW, is owned by George’s Aviation Services and took off from Honolulu’s airport about 12:34 p.m.

FAA records identify the plane as a DA40 four-seat light aircraft.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay
Hawaiian Air announces hundreds of new layoffs as pandemic outlook worsens
Loyalty benefits, routes: Here’s what we know about the Hawaiian Air merger so far
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
‘A change in our Hawaii fabric’: Lawmakers, employees react to Hawaiian Air acquisition
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights were delayed and passengers stranded earlier this year due...
Analyst: Hawaiian Air acquisition comes after rocky period for company

Latest News

Customers aren't going to see any immediate impacts, officials said.
Midday Newscast: Hawaiian Air acquisition to take 12-18 months
Alaska Airlines announced Sunday that it will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion.
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
Kauai also had a big bash of its own.
Hundreds celebrate kickoff to holidays at Honolulu City Lights festivities
The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off...
After ‘detailed’ planning, Navy successfully pulls spy plane from Kaneohe Bay