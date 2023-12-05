77-year-old man injured after single-engine plane makes hard landing in West Oahu
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small single-engine plane made a hard landing in Kapolei Kai on Monday afternoon, leaving a 77-year-old man seriously injured.
Honolulu EMS responded to the scene near Kalaeloa Airport about 12:45 p.m.
The aircraft, with tail number N691YW, is owned by George’s Aviation Services and took off from Honolulu’s airport about 12:34 p.m.
FAA records identify the plane as a DA40 four-seat light aircraft.
The incident is under investigation.
