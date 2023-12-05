5.1-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude quake rattled Hawaii Island Monday evening.

The earthquake, which struck about 5:54 p.m. was located in the Hilina region of Kilauea volcano.

107 residents across Hawaii Island reported feeling the temblor.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and officials confirmed the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.

The earthquake was followed by a 2.7-magnitude earthquake in the same location at 5:58 p.m.

This is a developing story.

