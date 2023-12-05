11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say

HI Now Daily
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the head by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Keaundria Milloy, WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:43 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries from a hunting-related shooting incident over the weekend, authorities said.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of the incident on Alex Knight Road in southern Jones County at around 9:36 p.m. Saturday, according to WDAM.

Sgt. Cody Pitts said an 11-year-old boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits. He sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, according to JCSD.

The siblings’ 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified of the incident and responded to the scene and is the primary agency investigating the incident. The sheriff’s department is also investigating as the secondary agency.

The names of the 11-year-old and his sister are being withheld due to their ages.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

