1 airline, 2 brands? Hawaiian and Alaskan Air say they’re going to make it work

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines plan to merge, but keep separate brands. Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci and Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram joined Sunrise to discuss more.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alaska Air has made one thing clear in announcing its planned acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines: Hawaiian’s branding isn’t going anywhere.

But exactly what that looks like — and how it will work — isn’t quite clear.

For example, a reporter at a news conference Sunday asked, does the pledge to retain Hawaiian’s branding extend to the design of aircraft and even to the napkins or amenity kits?

Alaska Air CEO Ben Minicucci’s response: We’re figuring that out.

On HNN’s Sunrise on Monday, though, Minicucci reiterated his plans to keep both airlines’ brands.

“We made that decision early on,” he said.

“We didn’t see a world where Hawaiian Airlines wouldn’t exist. We know how precious the brand is, what it means to the community.”

He added, “There’s just no way, if we were going to proceed with this, we could not see that brand operating in the future. We think it is integral to the success.”

Keeping both brands is a departure from precedent for the airline industry.

But it has worked with other Hawaii brands.

For example, CVS kept the Longs brand after acquiring the chain of drug stores.

Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said while the details will be worked out, nothing is changing for now. The merger will take 12 to 18 months to complete.

“For right now, nothing changes. We are still competitors,” he said.

