For passengers, news of Hawaiian Air merger spurs trepidation — and optimism

"I'm surprised because you know why Hawaiian is this long, long time, it's a long time business. Why what happened?"
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:22 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - News of the Hawaiian Air buyout came as a shock to passengers and workers at Honolulu’s airport.

The airport lei stands are normally a happy place — full of smiles. But on Sunday, shock and confusion over the $1.9 billion deal.

“A customer came to buy a lei and say Hawaiian Airlines is selling,” said Milan Chun, who has worked at the lei stands for over six decades. ”I said good grief.”

The news spread fast at the airport.

HNN caught up with passengers as they tried to understand what the news meant for Hawaiian Air.

“I think that’s a little bit scary just because this whole transition might just take that Hawaiian spirit away,” said Kahala resident Nicholas Fernandez.

“If the airline was Alaskan, I wouldn’t take it,” Waikiki resident Modesto Bacaltos.

At the same time, there was hope the deal would improve travel to and from the islands.

“With Alaska there’s definitely more opportunities to fly back to the continental US. That’s something I always have a difficult time with Hawaiian is that it’s usually like one flight a day back to SFO. That’s where like my family lives so having to travel between those things has been difficult.”

