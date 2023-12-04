HI Now Daily
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance of Gabby Petito in the immediate aftermath of her death.(Instagram | Instagram)
By Melissa Ratliff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:46 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
SARASTOA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – Court documents obtained by WWSB reveal the parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about Gabby Petito in the immediate aftermath of her disappearance.

This document is in connection with an ongoing civil lawsuit against the Laundries.

Petito’s family is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The FBI said before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

In an amended complaint, filed on Nov. 30, the Laundrie family admitted they received a call from Brian Laundrie in the immediate aftermath of Petito’s disappearance.

The court document states that Brian Laundrie told his parents on Aug. 27, 2021, in what is described as a “frantic” phone call, that Gabby was “gone” and he needed a lawyer.

On Aug. 29, 2021, the Laundries contacted Steven Bertolino, the former family attorney during the time in which Petito was missing.

The documents also allege that Brian Laundrie was using Petito’s phone and pretending to be her in text messages to her family.

Bertolino, in turn, contacted lawyers in Wyoming, where Gabby’s body was eventually found.

Bertolino filed a motion to settle his part in the lawsuit in September of this year.

Read the full court documents below:

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

