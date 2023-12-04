HPD: 29-year-old motorcyclist who died in Hawaii Kai collision was not wearing helmet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision in Hawaii Kai on Sunday.

Officials said it happened just before 5:45 p.m. in the area of Kalanianaole Highway and Nawiliwili Street.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the motorcyclist was traveling east on Kalanianaole Highway when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old woman who was traveling westbound and attempted to turn left onto Nawiliwili Street.

As a result of the collision, officials said the man was thrown from his motorcycle. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

HPD said the 27-year-old driver and her 30-year-old passenger were not injured and remained at the scene.

At this time, police said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

This is the 54th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 52 at the same time in 2022.

An investigation remains is ongoing.

