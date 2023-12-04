First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds and huge surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable trade wind conditions are expected through the first half of the week, with the best rainfall chances favoring our windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. A few showers could make it into our leeward areas, especially as the trades become gusty Monday night through Tuesday. A return of light winds and increasing moisture associated with an approaching front could bring the rainfall chances up late Thursday through the weekend, especially over the western end of the state as the front begins to weaken and stall.

A High Surf Advisory remains posted until this afternoon for most north and west shores. The current NW swell is on the decline. A larger N/NW swell will likely drive surf heights to above High Surf Warning thresholds Tuesday. Strengthening trades should increase eastern exposure chop and lead to rough surf from Tuesday into the middle of the week. Small background swell leading to very small surf will continue along south-facing shores throughout the week.

