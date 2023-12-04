First Alert Forecast: Stronger trades, higher surf on the way

Trade winds will strengthen with a First Alert for locally strong and gusty conditions by Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for a wind advisory for areas where the winds can be accelerated by terrain. The winds will become light Thursday and Friday as a front approaches. Rainfall will remain limited until the weekend, when the front could bring a brief period of increased showers to Kauai and Oahu.

Surf will remain elevated for north and west shores, where a high surf advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. There’s a First Alert for the waves to increase more late Monday into Tuesday, with surf heights reaching high surf warning levels Tuesday. Stronger trades will generate rough and choppy surf for east shores, while waves will remain small for south shores through the week.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for windward coastal waters.

