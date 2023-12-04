HI Now Daily
94 years ago, it launched inter-island air service. For Hawaiian Air, the rest was history

1975 (Image: Hawaiian Airlines)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:07 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sunday, Alaska Air announced it would acquire Hawaiian Air. The news comes just a month after Hawaiian Airlines had marked a big milestone — its 94th year of serving the islands.

On Nov. 11, 1929, Hawaii’s first inter-island passenger service — called Inter-Island Airways — was launched. The airline started with a flight from Honolulu to Hilo that took an hour and 40 minutes.

In 1941, a turbulent year for Hawaii, Inter-Island Airways would change its name to Hawaiian Airlines.

Over the ensuring decades, Hawaiian Air would celebrate ups and weather big downs:

Hawaiian Air might have entered the 21st century strong, but by 2003, it was declaring bankruptcy.

Despite a close call, the airline didn’t cease operations — and by 2005, it was emerging from bankruptcy a leaner and more confident company. By 2010, Hawaiian Airlines leadership was putting its long-term international goals in place with daily nonstop service to Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport.

A year later, Hawaiian started nonstop service to Seoul.

And in the subsequent two years, routes were announced to New York, Brisbane, Auckland and Sendai.

The pandemic put a stop to that growth and ridership still hasn’t fully returned in large part because of a lackluster rebound in travel to the islands from Japan. Hawaiian has also reduced service in other ways, but most recently announced plans to launch nonstop flights to the Cook Islands and Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

