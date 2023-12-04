HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 dogs killed in house fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized, officials say

Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Ohio early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized and later released.

Firefighters responded to the fire in Middletown shortly before 4 a.m. for the report that two children were believed to be inside the second floor of a structure.

Officials said it was determined later that no one was in the home at the time of the fire due to ongoing renovation.

During a search inside the building, one firefighter fell through the second floor and landed on another firefighter working on the first floor, a Middletown Fire Department official said.

Both firefighters were treated at Atrium Medical Center and have been released.

Firefighters said the two dogs that died were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, officials said.

The house was deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Following council vote, Maui’s former emergency head may have to pay his own legal fees
A newly published University of Hawaii study examines a potential emerging concern-- an...
Hawaii study finds alarming increase in microplastics in placentas
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Navy estimates $1.5M salvage operation for downed spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay
Navy puts cost of salvaging downed spy plane in Kaneohe Bay at about $1.5M
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Rain from the kona low gets a warm welcome from farmers, ranchers

Latest News

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
LIVE: Alaska, Hawaiian airlines hold news conference on planned $1.9B merger
From left, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry...
It’s Kennedy Center Honors time for a crop including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick
Tourists visit an observatory in the DMZ to get a glimpse of North Korea from South Korea.
Hawaii conference tackles North Korean human rights situation, amid Kim Jong Un’s ongoing threats
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates after a win against Georgia after the...
Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out