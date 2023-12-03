Waipahu High School unveils new learning center focused on agricultural technology and sustainability

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School held a blessing this morning for a new learning center.

It’s designed to teach students about agricultural technology and houses the schools’ natural resources and culinary programs.

Mountain View Farms in Waianae donated two self-sustaining garden boxes with nutrient-rich soil, irrigation plumbing, an aeration system, and seedlings of vegetables, including beets and lettuces.

“It’s all about what we eat. And if we can grow it, learn how to grow it, and then we can we can learn how to make it better and make us all healthy and free from all chronic diseases,” Mountain View Farms Farmer Jesse de los Reyes said.

The food grown will be used in the school’s cafeteria and for lessons on natural food and health.

“It helps us to produce food instead of ordering from the mainland,” Sophomore Blaine Ma’ae said.

Sustainability advocates say ag tech minimizes costs and manual labor and may make farming more appealing to younger generations.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.