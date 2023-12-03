HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Waipahu High School unveils new learning center focused on agricultural technology and sustainability

Waipahu High School held a blessing this morning for a new learning center.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School held a blessing this morning for a new learning center.

It’s designed to teach students about agricultural technology and houses the schools’ natural resources and culinary programs.

Mountain View Farms in Waianae donated two self-sustaining garden boxes with nutrient-rich soil, irrigation plumbing, an aeration system, and seedlings of vegetables, including beets and lettuces.

“It’s all about what we eat. And if we can grow it, learn how to grow it, and then we can we can learn how to make it better and make us all healthy and free from all chronic diseases,” Mountain View Farms Farmer Jesse de los Reyes said.

The food grown will be used in the school’s cafeteria and for lessons on natural food and health.

“It helps us to produce food instead of ordering from the mainland,” Sophomore Blaine Ma’ae said.

Sustainability advocates say ag tech minimizes costs and manual labor and may make farming more appealing to younger generations.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Oahu, Kauai as heavy rains subside
On Friday, Sept. 22 at 9:10 p.m. Honolulu police responded to the scene of the crash on...
Incomplete police report, differing accounts: ‘Red flags’ questioned in crash involving HPD officer
According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Following council vote, Maui’s former emergency head may have to pay his own legal fees
Jordan Ruidas, left, speaks to people at the Fishing for Housing camp on Kaanapali Beach in...
Pledging big bucks, Green seeks vacation rentals for evacuees — and broader housing relief
The Navy says crews plan to use inflatable “roller bags” to lift a downed military spy plane...
Navy details salvage plan for downed spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay

Latest News

Waipahu High School held a blessing this morning for a new learning center.
Waipahu High School unveils new learning center focused on ag technology and sustainability
The Polynesian Voyaging Society signed a memorandum of understanding this week with the...
Signing ceremony on Hokulea as sailors renew partnership with NOAA
Local father-daughter duo releases heartwarming children’s book on mental health
Local father-daughter duo releases heartwarming children’s book on mental health
The Polynesian Voyaging Society signed a memorandum of understanding this week with the...
Signing ceremony on Hokulea as sailors renew partnership with NOAA