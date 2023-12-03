State has less than 30 days to reach deal with military on Dillingham Airfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of Dillingham Airfield is up in the air as businesses prepare for the possibility of shutting down.

The state has less than thirty days to reach an agreement with the military to continue operations there.

The airfield on Oahu’s North shore is known for its commercial activity that showcases the area’s scenic views.

Those operations and the jobs that come with it are in jeopardy if a deal is not reached.

“It’s the only place on Oahu where we can do the sky diving. It’s the busiest drop zone in the world. On the other side we have one of the most famous gliding zones in the world,” said James Aagaard with Hawaii Rotor Adventures. “It’s a gem of Hawaii.”

The state Department of Transportation runs the airport and says it leases the land from the Army for $1 a year.

For the last 10 years, it has done short-term leases and, every few years, renegotiates a new lease with the military.

But as this current lease ends, the head of the DOT wants to create more stability with a long-term, fifty-year lease.

“I need assurances that I can be there for long term,” said Hawaii DOT Director Ed Sniffen. “I need assurances that when I put money into that airfield. I will have the time to appreciate that money and make sure any agreements are fulfilled with that money. I need to know that I can build things where I need to keep everybody safe. And the last thing is I need water on the side, but I don’t know how to run the system, so I need someone else to do it.”

Army Garrison Hawaii, in a statement to HNN, said:

The extended length of a 50-year lease exceeds our approval authority locally and requires approval at the Department of the Army level in Washington, D.C. We have been working diligently with our higher headquarters to receive an expedited assessment and decision from the Department of the Army on a longer-term lease in December. We have been working closely with the Hawaii Department of Transportation throughout the process and value their partnership as we work toward a common goal of maintaining the airfield for the collaborative use of the community and the Army.

Many people in the area say they support the state’s effort to secure a long-term lease, but with the clock ticking, they would rather put pen to paper now before time runs out.

“If they can’t get a long-term, get what they can get,” said North Shore Resident Dan Walker.

