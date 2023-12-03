HI Now Daily
Police investigate Kalihi hit-and-run that left 25-year-old in serious condition

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:07 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department officials are investigating a serious hit-and-run motor vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle that occurred in Kalihi Saturday night.

Officials say the incident occurred on the Likelike highway just before 10 p.m.

Police officials say a 25-year-old motor southbound on Likelike Highway when they collided into an unidentified motorist at the intersection of Kalihi Street.

The unidentified motorist fled the scene of the collision and has yet to be identified, said officials.

Officials say the 25-year-old male motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway and was transported via Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital in serious condition.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol are contributing factors in this collision.

This is an ongoing story.

