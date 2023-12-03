‘A change in our Hawaii fabric’: Lawmakers, employees react to Hawaiian Air acquisition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Air employees and members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation are responding to news that Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion, including debt.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, called the news “difficult” but said Alaska Airlines is a promising partner.

“My earliest memories include flying with my dad on Hawaiian Airlines from Hilo to the Big City. So, like all of us it is difficult to accept that this truly kamaʻāina company, such a deep part of the lives of generations of residents and visitors, may not continue as an independent and uniquely Hawaiian enterprise,” he said.

He continued:

“But if this is going to and needs to happen to maintain Hawaiian’s contributions to our state, Alaska Airlines is a promising partner. Its undertakings to continue the Hawaiian brand, employ the over 7,000 Hawaii ‘ohana that have served us so well, and sustain reliable, affordable and competitive inter-island and Hawaii-outside world service are very welcome.

What matters, though, is that there are full, binding and transparent commitments to back up those words. That must be our focus in the upcoming federal and state review and approval processes and community discussions of this major change in our Hawaii fabric.”

The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents over 6,800 flight Attendants at Alaska Airlines and 2,200 flight Attendants at Hawaiian Airlines, said their first priority is understanding how the proposed merger will impact conditions for their union members.

“Our support of the merger will depend on this,” the union said, in a statement.

“Mergers take time – this will not happen overnight. Our union will continue to press forward in negotiations at Alaska Airlines. Alaska Flight Attendants, joined by Hawaiian Flight Attendants, will be on the picket line Dec. 19 as holiday travel takes off.”

Hawaiian Airlines pilots released a similar statement, saying they’re hopeful that the merger agreement “will provide benefits to our guests as well as the pilots of both Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines.”

“While we await further details on this agreement, Hawaiian Airlines’ pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l, remain focused on providing safe, responsible transportation service to our passengers throughout the islands and across the Pacific,” the pilots said.

The Hawaiian Airlines Master Executive Council represents over 1,100 Hawaiian Airlines pilots.

