Navy ‘safely’ recovers military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks

KANEOHE BAY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy announced they ‘safely’ recovered the Military plane that overshot the runway and has been stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost two weeks.

Navy officials say it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off island, a multidisciplinary team of military and civilian experts to carefully raise the P-8A Poseidon from the bay.

Officials say the operation lasted 13 hours, beginning at 6:30 a.m., Dec. 2. The aircraft was floated adjacent to the runway by 10:18 a.m. And the last portion of the airframe, the nose wheel, lifted out of the water at 7 p.m., Dec. 2.

“Our team went through a detailed planning process to develop the best course of action to get the P-8 out of the bay as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox, the salvage operation’s on-scene commander.

“At times, it took us an hour to move the aircraft five feet.”

This comes after the Navy announced that this salvage operation will cost $1.5 million with about $200,000 spent in efforts to secure the aircraft and remove fuel.

Officials said the aircraft assigned to Whidbey Island, Washington-based Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 “Skinny Dragons,” was on a detachment in support of maritime homeland defense.

There were nine crewmembers on board — three pilots and six crewmembers. All crewmembers safely evacuated the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

