Local father-daughter duo releases heartwarming children’s book on mental health

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local father-daughter duo has written a new children’s book focusing on mental health.

The book follows a sea turtle’s journey through life, navigating personal struggles.

Authors Steve Sombrero and Candice Ishikawa published “What Day Are You?” looking to uplift and empower keiki.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards youth mental health charities and the Moore Aloha Foundation led by Olympic Gold Medalist surfer Carissa Moore.

The book is available starting Tuesday.

Purchase the book here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.