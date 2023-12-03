HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Local father-daughter duo releases heartwarming children’s book on mental health

Local father-daughter duo releases heartwarming children’s book on mental health
Local father-daughter duo releases heartwarming children’s book on mental health(madeforsuccess)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local father-daughter duo has written a new children’s book focusing on mental health.

The book follows a sea turtle’s journey through life, navigating personal struggles.

Authors Steve Sombrero and Candice Ishikawa published “What Day Are You?” looking to uplift and empower keiki.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards youth mental health charities and the Moore Aloha Foundation led by Olympic Gold Medalist surfer Carissa Moore.

The book is available starting Tuesday.

Purchase the book here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Following council vote, Maui’s former emergency head may have to pay his own legal fees
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Oahu, Kauai as heavy rains subside
On Friday, Sept. 22 at 9:10 p.m. Honolulu police responded to the scene of the crash on...
Incomplete police report, differing accounts: ‘Red flags’ questioned in crash involving HPD officer
The Navy says crews plan to use inflatable “roller bags” to lift a downed military spy plane...
Navy details salvage plan for downed spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay
Jordan Ruidas, left, speaks to people at the Fishing for Housing camp on Kaanapali Beach in...
Pledging big bucks, Green seeks vacation rentals for evacuees — and broader housing relief

Latest News

Waipahu High School held a blessing this morning for a new learning center.
Waipahu High School unveils new learning center focused on ag technology and sustainability
The Polynesian Voyaging Society signed a memorandum of understanding this week with the...
Signing ceremony on Hokulea as sailors renew partnership with NOAA
The Polynesian Voyaging Society signed a memorandum of understanding this week with the...
Signing ceremony on Hokulea as sailors renew partnership with NOAA
Waipahu High School held a blessing this morning for a new learning center.
Waipahu High School unveils new learning center focused on agricultural technology and sustainability