JABSOM center urges prevention, testing during HIV/AIDS Awareness Month

Across the country, 1.2 million people live with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus about 2400 here in Hawaii
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) affects 1.2 million people across the United States -- about 2,500 live in Hawaii.

While advancements in medicine have helped patients, experts say there is still no cure for HIV and it remains an epidemic.

Leading HIV prevention in the Pacific are medical professionals with the Pacific AIDS Education and Training Center for the Hawaii and US-affiliated Pacific Islands (Pacific AETC-HIAPI), located at the John A. Burns School of Medicine at University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Dr.Louie Mar Gangcuangco, an HIV specialist and co-investigator for the Center, and HIV advocate Anthone Sanchez joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their work to lower infection rates in the islands.

More than 60 patients in Hawaii were diagnosed with HIV in 2021.

“Those 63 new infections are very very important, we’re trying to get Hawaii to zero, that’s the goal, to zero new infections, zero HIV related deaths and zero stigma,” said Dr. Gangcuangco, a board-certified preventive medicine physician who does training on health equity, HIV prevention, and HIV treatment in our islands.

The Pacific AETC works with clinics to reach out to different communities to provide resources and training to help prevent HIV.

Sanchez who was diagnosed with HIV two years ago says it took him time to really understand and accept his diagnosis.

“A lot of the stigma was done internally, within myself, and I had not given myself the opportunity to work through that and just be ok with it and accept and know it’s not a death sentence,” he said.

Living with HIV gives Sanchez a new perspective of life and prioritizing what in life is important.

HIV remains a global health problem, and if left untreated, the virus can destroy the immune system, leading to AIDS. However, with effective treatments, regular testing and a healthy regimen patients can live long and healthy lives.

The Center is funded by the Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) and provides HIV/AIDS capacity building, technical assistance, prevention education, and clinical training/consultation to health care providers, community health centers and care team staff throughout the state.

For more information, visit paetc.org, call 808-692-0806 or email alalliso@hawaii.edu.

