HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Haleiwa

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm residential building fire in Haleiwa Saturday afternoon, said HFD officials.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm residential building fire in Haleiwa Saturday afternoon, said HFD officials.

The incident started around 3:40 p.m. HFD responded with 10 units and controlled the fire by 4:17 p.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from Pua’ena Point.

Officials say no one was in the building when the incident occurred.

HFD says the fire was out by around 5:30 p.m., and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

