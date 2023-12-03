HI Now Daily
Hawaii chef highlights local ingredients in Miro Kaimuki’s Japanese-French menu

By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:49 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local chef Chris Kajioka has worked in some of the best restaurants in the world and is a respected name in Hawaii’s fine dining scene. Now he’s winning over foodies with his Kaimuki restaurant Miro.

Miro Kaimuki features a French-inspired menu punctuated with Japanese flavors and techniques.

Kajioka joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the return of his popular prix fixe three-course brunch and prepared Ahi Brioche, Chocolate Creme Puffs and Kajiki Tartar (blue marlin).

“Miro is a Kaimuki restaurant, where I grew up and I used to go to this restaurant back in the day, at the time it was a bakery, and it’s kind of come full circle,” said Kajioka.

The brunch menu includes an appetizer, an entree (from five different options) and a dessert.

Kajioka partners with farms across the state to source fish, vegetables and other ingredients.

The restaurant is located on 3446 Waialae Ave. which formerly housed Honolulu’s venerable Cafe Miro for 23 years. Miro Kaimuki features a French-inspired menu combining Japanese flavors and techniques.

Kajioka has worked in top restaurants across the U.S. including Ron Siegel’s Dining Room at the Ritz-Carlton, Mourad Lahlou’s Aziza, and Per Se in New York. He is a three-time James Beard culinary award semifinalist.

Kajioka opened Miro with Lahlou, who he met while working at San Francisco’s Aziza and Mourad.

Miro Kaimuki is open Wed–Mon for dinner from 5–9 p.m., late night on Saturdays 10pm-midnight, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For reservations, visit mirokaimuki.com or call (808) 379-0124.

