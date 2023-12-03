Forecast: Strengthening trades, high surf over the next few days

Trade winds have returned and will pick up speed Monday, becoming locally gusty as the wind speeds peak Tuesday. There’s a First Alert for the possibility of wind advisories for areas where mountains and valleys accelerate the gusts. Wind speeds will diminish and becoming light Thursday and Friday ahead of an approaching front. Rainfall should be limited through most of the week.

In surf, a high surf advisory remains posted through Monday afternoon for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. A larger northwest swell is anticipated to arrive late Monday and peak Tuesday above high surf warning levels. Increasing trade winds will bring rough and choppy surf to east shores, while waves will remain very small for south shores through the week.

